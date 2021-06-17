USWNT vs Nigeria | Summer Series: USA beat Nigeria to end Summer Series undefeated

eThe undefeated remains intact. The United States ended the summer series With a simple victory over Nigeria 2-0, Which has extended the perfect streak to 42 games unbeaten since 2019.

The The road to the Olympics continues And the stars and stripes stood steadfastly in search of the medal. Duel has become complicated in The first half due to opponents’ mistakes and inaccuracies in the last play, Making every ball end in a hand Archer Oluehi.

The Led by Andonovsky he controlled the ball during the first half, They even found the target, but it was blocked due to a suspected offside.

When it looked like they were going to go goalless in the first half, one of the team’s most effective duos would emerge. Samantha Moyes dominated a long pass that came from half the field, He left the ball to Carly Lloyd, who removed the mark and gave it to Christian Press. The striker made a left-footed shot that ended with three sticks with a score of 1-0.

on the mark With this aim, Tweet embed Pushed her career to 61, breaking the tie with Shannon McMillan to take home ninth in the #USWNT All-time scoring charts pic.twitter.com/0UjYhvZsHH ? American Football WNT (USWNT) June 17, 2021

The goal was the first in the history of Q2 Stadium which is the new home of Austin FC, Next to 61 in the 23rd race with the national team.

The second part ran in the same rhythm. Nigeria awaits the USWNT attack and disrupt the match in the last play. Alex Morgan, Emily Sonnet and Catarina Macario get minutes to update the attack in search of a score boost.

in total time, Lindsey Horan provided a direct pass to Lynne Williams Who arrived alone from the side, took off the goalkeeper and sent the ball down the net.

With this result, USWNT ended the summer streak undefeated, extending its streak to 42 unbeaten games since 2019, In addition to being the third longest undefeated label in its history.