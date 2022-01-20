CONCACAF will be subject to VAR technology in the remaining qualifiers | Sports

MIAMI (AP) – CONCACAF will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the two rounds of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, including the round that begins next week.

The North and Central American and Caribbean Football Board was criticized in September by USA team coach Greg Berhalter for not applying the VAR.

“This is where the modern game is headed,” the strategist said. “We want our region to be ahead with the rest of the world in terms of quality and technology. And we need to find a way to solve it.”

Concacaf announced on Wednesday that VAR will be used on the last six dates of the eight-match tiebreaker. It will also be adopted in the Women’s Zone Championship, which will be used to determine which teams qualify for the Women’s World Cup and Olympic Championship.

Other tournaments in which the video will be replayed include the U-20 Region’s U-20 Championship, as well as the CONCACAF Champions League.

The World Cup regulations allowed each regional association to decide on the use of VAR and goal line technology. The CONCACAF region announced in April that it would use VAR for the remainder of the 2021 Champions League, Nations League in June and the Gold Cup.

FIFA used VAR in the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Premier League adopted the video review in 2019-20 and the UEFA Champions League in the same season. UEFA began using it for World Cup qualifying matches in September.

