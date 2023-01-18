Congress encourages young people who are interested in science

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

The President of the Board of Directors, Representative Margarita Coro Mendoza, welcomes students from Xalapa who will represent Mexico at I-FEST in Tunisia 2023.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of the LXVI Legislature, Representative Margarita Coro Mendoza, and the Chair of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Legislator Veronica Pulido Herrera, welcomed the winning students of Expo Ciencias Veracruz 2022, Frida Sofia, in the Legislative Palace of Medellín Carega and Helena Vasquez Nert.

Next March, with the project called Screens, the prefrontal cortex, and ADHD. Is there a relationship between them? Upper Intermediate level students at the American College of Xalapa will represent Mexico in the international phase of I-FEST in Tunisia 2023, by obtaining his direct pass.

Legislator Margarita Coro Mendoza spoke of her continued support for young people interested in science, as she said they are an essential component of the country’s development and growth. “They are the future and Mexico depends on them, so our commitment is to continue supporting and promoting the great talents from Veracruz who fill us with pride,” he said.

We recommend…

The view cannot be displayed because it exceeds the list width limit (5000 items) applied by the administrator.

To see the items, try selecting another view or creating a new view. If you do not have sufficient permissions to create views for this list, ask the administrator to modify the view so that it matches the list view limit.

The view cannot be displayed because it exceeds the list width limit (5000 items) applied by the administrator.

To see the items, try selecting another view or creating a new view. If you do not have sufficient permissions to create views for this list, ask the administrator to modify the view so that it matches the list view limit.

The view cannot be displayed because it exceeds the list width limit (5000 items) applied by the administrator.

To see the items, try selecting another view or creating a new view. If you do not have sufficient permissions to create views for this list, ask the administrator to modify the view so that it matches the list view limit.

More Stories

An agreement between medical schools that seeks to improve the health sector in Guanajuato – Contra Replica

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

What is fog and how does it form? | Scientists respond | Sciences

1 day ago Mia Thompson

What are black holes and why are they important – El Sol de Tampico

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Antara Wellness 2023: The best place to start the year

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The Royal Army rewards its scientists – Radio Relog, Cuban Time Station and News

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year according to science

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The first sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

28 mins ago Sharon Hanson

New sponsor for the US region As We Fall

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

An agreement between medical schools that seeks to improve the health sector in Guanajuato – Contra Replica

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Transferring chats from one mobile phone to another will not be a problem with the latest WhatsApp update

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand’s prime minister surprisingly announces she’s stepping down in February

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring