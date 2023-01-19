An agreement between medical schools that seeks to improve the health sector in Guanajuato – Contra Replica

Sinho Rodríguez Vallejo, the governor of Guanajuato, led Diego Signing cooperation agreements with universities that train health human resources and the State Committee for Medical Conciliation and Arbitrationin order to connect public and private universities in the state of Guanajuato that study the medical profession, in addition to training undergraduate and postgraduate students to reduce complaints about the provision of health services, in addition to favoring spaces for safe practice.

In this agreement participated CECAMEDUniversity De La Salle Bajío, University of Quetzalcóatl in Irapuato, Latin University of Mexico, Celaya Campus, University of Guanajuato, University of Celaya; As honorary witnesses, the document was signed by the mayor of Leon, Alejandra Gutierrez Campos, and the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Cinho Rodríguez Vallejo.

On the other hand, these conventions, bThey seek to enrich curricular programs in universities that train human resources in the field of health; It will promote a culture of professional responsibility to gain knowledge of everything legal that guarantees the defense of patients’ rights.

The governor also opened the building that houses De La Salle University’s Baggio School of Medicine, where 900 students are developing academically. With this new educational infrastructure, the door will be opened so that more young people can study a career in the medical field and this is a huge commitment to the health and quality of life of families across the country.