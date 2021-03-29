Consumer spending drops 1% in US | Economie

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

Washington – Consumer spending decreased 1% as severe winter storms swept parts of the United States and personal income also fell sharply in February.

The Commerce Department reported on Friday that the drop in spending came after a massive 3.4% increase in February. Consumer spending is closely monitored as it accounts for two-thirds of economic activity.

Personal income, which could encourage future spending, fell 7.1% last month after a 10.1% increase in January, when the United States sent $ 600 in individual payments to help Americans during the pandemic. Revenue is expected to recover in March, when millions will be distributed in single payments of $ 1,400.

Economists expected declines in February due to weather that affected large swathes of the country and left millions of people in Texas without electricity for several days. With most of the poor performance due to the weather, economists believe economic activity will remain strong during the first quarter of the year.

The economy is expected to get a boost from the $ 1.9 trillion spending bill that President Joe Biden passed on March 11th. It provides direct payments of $ 1,400 to individuals, extends emergency unemployment benefits, and provides billions of dollars to state and local governments to prevent layoffs of essential workers.

More Stories

Tatiana Klother to Economia and Gallia Borga to Banxico

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Caused 32 multiple road deaths in Uganda

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Mexican Economy Will Be Fragile in 2021: The American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo

1 day ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – Mexico complies with Trade Facilitation: SE

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Arturo Herrera is optimistic about the possibility of an international agreement on a tax on the digital economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The United States is negotiating a Mexican plan to ban GM corn

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Consumer spending drops 1% in US | Economie

13 mins ago Mia Thompson

Honduras vs. US 2-1; USA without Olympians and H go to Tokyo 2020!

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Bear enters the jacuzzi and his video spreads very quickly

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

NASA responds: What does science look like in space? | Video

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Never open this link or it will infect your mobile phone

4 hours ago Leo Adkins