Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

6 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

At least three people were killed and several more injured after a heavy shooting that took place on Sunday in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

According to the police report, which did not specify the total number of injured, three of them are in a “critical condition”.

“There are many casualties and what we know now is that there are many dead,” Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen told reporters.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen condemned the shooting and said authorities were continuing to investigate what happened.

