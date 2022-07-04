Copenhagen: Three dead and several injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Denmark

Drafting

BBC News World

At least three people were killed and several more injured after a heavy shooting that took place on Sunday in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

According to the police report, which did not specify the total number of injured, three of them are in a “critical condition”.

“There are many casualties and what we know now is that there are many dead,” Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen told reporters.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen condemned the shooting and said authorities were continuing to investigate what happened.

“Denmark was subjected to a violent attack on Sunday night, many of whom were killed and several others wounded,” he said.

“Our beautiful and very safe capital was changed in a split second,” he added. Denmark’s royal family said its “deepest condolences” were offered to “the victims, their families and all those affected by the tragedy”. “I know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people lost their lives and more were injured,” said the joint statement by Queen Margaret, Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary.

What is known about the attacker

Thomassen mentioned that the young Dane 22 years In connection with the attack, according to the initial report, although the motive was not clear, it was not ruled out that it was an “act of terrorism”.

Police said there was no indication that other attackers were involved and urged shopkeepers to keep any surveillance video they might have, and authorities described the suspect as a “Danish”.

what happened

Witnesses spoke of panic among shoppers at the Fields Mall in the south of the city.

After the shooting, the organizers of the upcoming Harry Styles concert announced the event It will be cancelled.

The Danish royal family also canceled a reception that was scheduled to be hosted by Crown Prince Frederick.

Field’s is Denmark’s largest shopping mall, with more than 140 shops and restaurants.

The multi-storey shopping center is located on the outskirts of Copenhagen, just across from the metro line that connects to the city centre.

Denmark last saw a major extremist attack in 2015 when two people were killed at a cultural center and synagogue in Copenhagen.