Coronavirus The US Senate approves a $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan

Washington. – U.S. congress On Saturday he approved a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan to mitigate the economic devastation caused by the pandemic, marking the Islamic Republic’s first legislative victory. US President Joe Biden.

The bailout package, the third approved in the United States since the pandemic began a year ago, includes new direct payments of $ 1,400 to taxpayers earning less than $ 80,000 a year, as well as funds for local and state governments. And schools reopen.

The final vote was 50 to 49, with every Republican voting “no,” and this came after Democrats rejected a series of Republican amendments with repeated votes of 50-49 to avoid breaching the delicate agreement between progressive and moderate senators.

NBC states that before it can be signed by President Joe Biden, the legislation will have to be re-approved by the House of Representatives after the Senate made changes to its version, which Democrats approved in line with the party last Saturday.

President Biden promoted it A ransom bill During his weekly video chat posted on the White House social media pages on Saturday

Also read: São Paulo imposes even greater restrictions to avoid a health crash

“We’re not going to make the same mistake … when Congress did little to help the nation recover and locked us into a long, slow and painful recovery period,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote. “We will not shy away from the big challenges,” she says.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for taking a partisan approach, and said that United States economy “It will return to its power, and mostly not because of this law; in fact, somehow, despite this law.”

The package also includes several progressive priorities, although others like the increase in the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour.

The absence of Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, due to a family emergency prevented Vice President Kamala Harris from having to break the 50-50 tie in the House of Representatives, which she should have done to allow the Senate to start debate on the bill. Law.

Your Majesty