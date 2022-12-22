Could you be allergic to cold? This says science

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

Winter is already in full swing and the first Seasonal diseases; However, there is one that is rarely taken into account, but very real: sensitivity to cold.

Although it sounds like a joke, the truth is that it can be sensitivity to coldand not in a figurative sense, but in a real thing that can cause various inconveniences to those who suffer from it.

According to various studies, an allergy to cold can occur in 1 in 100,000 people; but because disease sign that it provides, is rarely identified as such.

Moreover, those who are sensitive to cold don’t just suffer from hypothermia temperatureAnd also when eating frozen foods such as ice cream.

This, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

cold in mexico (Dark Room / Rogelio Morales Ponce)

What causes a cold allergy?

the sensitivity to cold is reason histamine;a compound found inside our bodies that is released in the immune system upon perceiving an evil agent.

When a person is allergic to cold, histamine responds explosively, altering the functions of the entire body, especially the nervous and immune systems.

It can be said that Histamine “thinks” that a cold is a virus or germ Who should fight him. But when this is not the case, the body attacks itself, causing different reactions.

Most read in lifestyle
cold in mexico

cold in mexico (Dark Room / Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar)

What are the symptoms of a cold allergy?

In general, the Cold allergy symptoms They are the same as other allergies, ranging from hives and nasal congestion, to potential anaphylaxis.

However, they can also produce symptoms very similar to the common cold, such as coughing, a hoarse voice, sneezing, runny nose, or fatigue.

Hence it is believed that the person has flu Not allergic to cold.

Common symptoms of a cold allergy are as follows:

  • Runny nose
  • Tired
  • Throat pain
  • urticaria;
  • Skin rash
  • swells
  • Headache
  • breathing difficulties

Now, there is a way to determine if a person has a cold allergy or just a cold, and that has to do with a fever.

When you are allergic to cold, fever is never a symptom; However, this can appear when you are suffering from a respiratory disease.

In addition, it must be taken into account the time during which the symptoms last, because in Cold These do not last more than two weeks.

While cold allergy is present, it will last as long as you are exposed to it.

Monterrey weather

Monterrey weather (Gabriela Perez/Quartoscuro)

How is cold allergy treated?

Those who suffer from allergies are usually prescribed a cold antihistamines To prevent severe reactions, and Adrenaline For hives and lung problems.

In addition, it is recommended not to consume very cold foods and drinks, as well as to avoid exposing themselves to it frigid climates.

Apart from this, there is no treatment by itself to cure cold allergy. Therefore, those who suffer from it are advised to take precautions in the winter.

With information from the US National Institutes of Health.

the cold

the cold (archive / darkroom)

More Stories

The democratic way is medicine for Peru: AMLO

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

This is how science can help.”

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Science Ministry’s plan to regulate artificial intelligence in Chile

1 day ago Mia Thompson

BNG advocates for an increase in the science budget to 2.5% of GDP in 2030

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science.- Cascading extinctions will end this century with 25% of species – Publimetro Peru

3 days ago Mia Thompson

The Pope signed a letter of resignation in case of ill health

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Could you be allergic to cold? This says science

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

The third sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Nintendo is showing off the extent of Greninja’s presence in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

A Viral Challenge That More Than One Failed: Detecting Food That Doesn’t Have a Pair | Mexico

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Some protests return to the climate summit

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter