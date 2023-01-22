Countries launch plan for technologies against climate change

26 mins ago Cynthia Porter
Sharm Alsheikh, Egypt –

Dozens of countries, including the United States, India, Australia and Kenya, as well as the European Union, announced on Friday a 12-month plan to promote technologies that will help combat global warming.

The so-called progress agenda, which has the support of countries representing more than half of the global economy, was presented at a separate part of the UN climate summit, COP27, being held in Egypt.

The plan covers 25 areas in which participants plan to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon technologies for power generation, road transport, agriculture, and steel and hydrogen production.

Scientists argue that to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the global economy must be decarbonized by 2050, which means only greenhouse gases that can be absorbed naturally or man-made.

US climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement that the plan would unite governments to “expand critical technologies and create new markets.”

On the other hand, dozens of environmental activists gathered inside the COP27 venue to protest the continued investments in fossil fuels around the world.

The demonstrators called on negotiators, especially those of the biggest emitters, to push more to address the impact of climate change on Africa’s poorest country.

Lucky Abeng, a Nigerian activist with the African Coalition for Climate Justice, said they will continue to pressure world leaders to do more for countries that “contribute little or no to climate change”.

Africa is responsible for only 4% of global emissions despite having 17% of the world’s population, but it is one of the regions most vulnerable to global warming.

“We will continue to make our voices heard,” Abing said. We will not be afraid.

More Stories

WHO: Ebola vaccines will arrive in Uganda next week

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

There is a mention of Rosalía motomami in the Super Mario Bros.: The McDonald’s Movie games

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Me, Tonya: The tape starring Margot Robbie has arrived on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The best national parks in the world for wildlife viewing

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Cecil Agoto, Kenyan school teacher in Pamplona: “People in Africa are very open to God” – Midday COPE

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

MLB has signed 6 prospects from Ecuador, Haiti, Uganda and the Bahamas – Full Swing

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Countries launch plan for technologies against climate change

26 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Do you follow political news? A study warns that it can affect your mental health

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Political science career in Panama

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

This Samsung Galaxy prototype folds 360 degrees and will blow your mind

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Visual Challenge: Can you find the bunny hiding in the room in just 6 seconds? | Viral Challenge | visual puzzle | mx-es-us | nndatr | Mexico

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring