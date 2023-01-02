Creatures in the form of aliens causing panic | Pictures

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City /

Jan ForesterHe is a farmer from South AfricaWe shared some pictures on your Facebook account that sought to raise awareness about deterioration Environmentbut so many users They confused the Ansar of pictures with Aliens emerge from the sea.

In social networks they were made The photos went viral that caused panic among the people Because they didn’t know exactly what it was. here We tell you what is known about her.

“Aliens” are nothing more than dry cacti | distinct

__iconWe recommend you

Al-Falah’s intention, according to what was reported by South African media @kennedynews, It was to raise awareness about deterioration Environment. But rather They raised fears of an alien invasion.

“I was surprised,” Forster said. “A lot of people were afraid of strange-looking sea monsters. It was like ‘the shark: is it safe to get into the water?’” Forster explained to the aforementioned medium.

“People kept asking me when they were going out [las criaturas] And if they only go out at night. I thought people would enjoy it, but then it got really dangerous, very dangerous,” Forster explained.

Far from being extraterrestrials, the stuff pictured They are nothing more than dead aloe vera plantsits succulent fruits for their medicinal properties, l Creating awareness among people about environmental care And protect the planet.

However, on social networks, people reacted with fear before knowing the truth behind the story of the disturbing photos.

“Please go back to the ocean,” one wrote, while another commented: “Is this real? Oh my God… how scary,” they wrote on social media.

__iconWe recommend…

JCM

More Stories

Millions are at risk from tornadoes in the South, with the storm threatening the Midwest

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The plane took off from Seoul in 2023 and landed in San Francisco, still in 2022.

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What are the 12 New Year’s wishes and how do you request them?

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Phrases and pictures of congratulations on WhatsApp

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Migrants intending to reach Juarez by train

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Former deputies of the Venezuelan National Assembly agree to abolish the “interim government” of Juan Guaido

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Millions are at risk from tornadoes in the South, with the storm threatening the Midwest

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Australia from admiring Messi to “we have no pressure”

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – A new record for transfers during 2022: BBVA Mexico

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Baseball strives to stay in the Olympics with the neighborhood game

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

OneDrive and Skype not working normally

8 hours ago Leo Adkins