Cruz Azul handles the entry of Jonathan Rodriguez and Yoshimar Jotun into the United States

57 mins ago Leland Griffith

Cruz Azul travels to the US on Friday for the Champion of Champions, but we’ll see who played the Copa America in Brazil

instructions Cruz Azul, with the support of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), is addressing the possibility of allowing its two national teams, Jonathan “Capecita” Rodriguez and Yoshimar Yotin, to enter the United StatesAfter he was in Brazil for the Copa America.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has imposed rules that will prevent people who have been in some countries of the American continent from crossing its borders; However, Cruz Azul defends his players by arguing that “Cabecita” Rodríguez and Yotún were in a bubbleLike the rest of the participants in the South American Championship, taking care to avoid infection.

‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Yotún reported this morning in La Noria about their first training with Cruz Azul.; The two players will prepare, along with the rest of the team led by Juan Reynoso, to face the final of the Spanish League Champions 2020-2021 match against Lyon, which will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Depending on how the process of convincing people of the operations of Cruz Azul and FMF itself has progressed, it could continue until the last moment when it is determined whether Cabecita Rodríguez and Yotún are included in the Celestial Group, which will travel on Friday to the USA.

