Culture and training to unify Africa

44 mins ago Mia Thompson

Coming from five African countries, more than a hundred local entrepreneurs are meeting with one goal: creating jobs and real development for the communities to which they belong.

David Dionici – Vatican City

Ensuring the presence in the university and cultural world of people who are committed to confronting and solving the problems of society and culture in light of the Christian message and its moral principles. This is how the President of the Catholic University, Franco Agnelli, summarizes the goal of the E4Impact MBA Impact Entrepact MBA course, the Alta Scuola Impresa e Società de la Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (ALTIS) that promotes the sustainable development of economies Emergencies by supporting the training of entrepreneurs with high social and environmental impact.

Did the graduation party

Tomorrow, the grand event for a graduation ceremony in which 150 people participated, albeit virtually, will bring together the graduates of the activated course in five African universities: McKinney University in Sierra Leone, Uganda Martyrs University, the Center for Research and Action for Peace, in Ivory Coast, the University of Santa Maria of Ethiopia and the University of Rwanda. The event is the first of its kind and is a way to strengthen the E4impact Alliance: a network of African universities meeting for the first time in 2019. The ceremony will be attended by the presidents of the five participating African universities, as well as Ambassador Fabrizio Lobasso, Deputy Director for Africa at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Professor Mario Molteni, Director and Founder of ALTIS (Alta Scuola Impresa e Società), Professor of Business Economics at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Cattolica and Rector’s delegate for Business Relations.

Dialogue, cooperation and fraternity

“I would like to emphasize that this year we are celebrating the centenary of our university,” the University President Annelie stressed, “I believe that the E4Impact project goes to the core of the mission that our university was born for. The reference to our matrix culture is not a final factor, but rather a factor of dialogue, cooperation and brotherhood with all peoples. “Institutions committed to the good of humanity and society. That is why I am especially happy because in this celebration there are Catholics and non-Catholics. Universities, private and public, some of which have long traditions and others are newly established, all of which are driven by a common goal.”

An alliance between universities

For Mario Molteni, it is an important step “to give an increasingly coherent shape to an alliance between 20 universities that will soon become 25 universities in several African countries, a network that is set to become a reference point for all kinds of companies interested in influencing society and the environment”.

