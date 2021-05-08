Colonial: The largest pipeline network in the United States suspends operations after suffering a cyberattack | Economie

Fuel tanks at the Capital plant in Woodbine, Maryland, this Saturday. Jim Lo Scalzo / Effie

The company said in a statement that Colonial, the largest pipeline network in the United States, was forced to suspend its activities after being subjected to an unknown cyber attack. The shutdown affects Colonial operations in 8,850 kilometers of the oil pipelines it operates, which is vital for supplying large population centers in the eastern and southern United States, including the New York metropolitan area, where it has so far reached 380 million liters.

The company transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel daily from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico around Houston, Texas, to large cities in the eastern half of the country. The power supply in the capital is particularly important on the east coast of the country, as it accounts for 45% of fuel transportation in that region.

Capital, which did not specify how long the pipeline network would be closed, appointed a “first class” cybersecurity company to investigate the event, in addition to alerting US government security forces and “other federal agencies,” the company explained in a statement. The cyber attack was exposed on Friday and was known shortly before midnight yesterday.

“Our first goal is to re-establish our services safely and efficiently so that they can operate normally again,” said the capital statement.

The cyber attack comes shortly before President Joe Biden signs, in the coming days, an executive order to increase cybersecurity in the infrastructure vital to the US economy. According to the newspaper New York timesIn, a presidential decree may demand increased security requirements for companies providing services to the federal government.

Washington has long viewed with concern the possibility that countries such as China and Russia could use cyberattacks against basic infrastructure to hit the economy, while undermining the credibility of the world’s leading superpower. The most recent example of this is the massive cyber-hacking known as SolarWinds, which disrupted thousands of US government computer networks and prompted the White House to adopt tough sanctions against Russia, which it blamed for the attack.

Concerning the occasional risk of cyber attacks on the economic water line, Biden’s massive infrastructure plan, which is awaiting approval in Congress, seeks to address the obsolescence of some of them, especially those most vital to the functioning of the economy.

The last time the capital’s pipeline network was affected by the shutdown was during Hurricane Harvey, which struck the Gulf of Mexico in 2017. The vigorous struggle against climate change and against the exacerbation of natural phenomena such as hurricanes caused by global warming encourages something else. One of the factors Biden used when defending the aforementioned infrastructure plan, and in his first federal budget proposal.