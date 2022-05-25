Cuscatleca won bronze in squash in the United States

Alexia Echeverría finished third in the mixed doubles event in Philadelphia

El Salvador Alexia Echevarria and American Ahmed Hamza finished third in the 2022 Mixed Doubles Championship, which was held from May 13 to 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

Echeverria and Hamza showed their high level by placing them in the top three places in the competition, where they were able to beat opponents with a great deal of experience in the method. In their first match, they defeated the American duo of Robert Karsges and Mary Karges 3-0 (15-9, 15-9, 15-7). The pass to the semi-finals was obtained after a tough match against local Alicia Rodriguez and Welshman Sam Fenwick, who were defeated 3-2 (13-15, 11-15, 15-14, 15-10, 15-10). ) After the tournament in an amazing comeback.

In the semi-finals they fell 0-3 (11-15, 8-15 and 13-15) against England’s Chris Longman and Lorraine West, but they had already confirmed the medal dispute. In the fight for third place, the duo of Echeverría and Hamza asserted themselves in the game, dominating with a 3-1 score (with 15-11, 15-13, 7-15, and 15-11 portions) in the match. A married couple made up of English Jessica Davis and American Edward Marx.

This is the first time a Salvadoran athlete has been able to podium at a national championship in this way in the United States, according to data from the National Sports Institute’s press division. From 2013-2017 Alexia completed her undergraduate studies at Trinity College, Connecticut, where she played all four years for the institution’s squash team. Ranked as one of the leaders in US college squash, this team was the national champion in the 2013-2014 season.

