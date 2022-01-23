De-authorization: the importance of sharing

Given the size and impact of this decision, it is the responsibility of the Mexican state institutions to grant the instruments and guarantees that they are implemented as defined in our legal framework, with the resources available, comply with the same standards with namely the elections, and ensure the exercise of the political-electoral rights of citizens, with the same guiding principles of legality, certainty, impartiality, objectivity, independence, maximum publicity, and gender equality.

These tools are subject to perfection and must be subject to analysis, and are open to proposals for improvement, as suggested in Article 12 of the aforementioned law; In order to gather and achieve the necessary amount of support for a particular proposal, the INE has the ability to develop and allow the use of technological tools that are easily accessible to the general public.

In the future, when our legal framework allows the use of new technologies to facilitate participation and simplify many procedures, of course, given the digital divide, it will be possible to normalize digital participation in citizen consultations in the medium and long term.

And as we get there, we must consider that the impending no-confidence referendum on April 10 will set a historic precedent. This may be the tipping point for a healthy democracy, with a more solid citizen participation, willing to use the tools to assert their political-electoral rights and full compliance with Article 39 of our Constitution, assuming that their political participation should be a recurring thing. And always, he demands accountability from his powers, and is vigilant in the exercise of public powers.

Publisher’s note:

The author is an electoral advisor at the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The opinions expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author.