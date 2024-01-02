Deaths, aftershocks, tsunami warning and more

Damage was widespread in cities in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Monday and was followed by several aftershocks.

These are some of the cities affected by the earthquake:

Wajima City: The fire department reported that 25 buildings, including homes, collapsed, and that 14 buildings may still have people trapped inside, according to public broadcaster NHK. The fire that started on Monday is no longer in danger of spreading, but firefighters remain at the scene. About 200 buildings are believed to have burned on Asaichi Street, a popular tourist area in Wajima, according to NHK.

Suzhou City: Authorities say at least 53 homes collapsed, a building believed to be a temple was destroyed and nearby cemeteries were demolished, according to public broadcaster NHK. Several ships also capsized in the port.

Noto Airport: About 500 people were stranded after the station was damaged. They are being provided with food and blankets, but nearby roads have been damaged and they cannot leave, NHK reported. NHK reported that the airport will be closed until at least Thursday.

Kanazawa City: At least three houses on a slope were damaged.

Nanao City: Aerial photographs taken by public broadcaster NHK appear to show several locations with bare mountain surfaces where a landslide may have occurred.

Shika City: Buildings were damaged, including Toji Hospital, where authorities said 70 patients had to be transferred elsewhere, NHK reported.

Himi City: There are cracked roads and the concrete walls of many houses have collapsed.

Niigata City: A road closed in the middle of rice fields in the countryside due to cracks and fallen electricity poles.

Joetsu City: Cabins along the beach were damaged or washed away and the road into the city was closed, according to NHK.