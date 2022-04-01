Deepening investigations with the son of President Hunter Biden | Univision News Policy
The Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s business activities has gained momentum in recent months and has promised to report Republican attacks on the president in the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for November.
The investigation, which began in 2018 in the Delaware federal attorney general’s office, points to multiple financial and business activities in foreign countries that began when his father was vice president. It was recently revived with a grand jury calling for witnesses, according to sources familiar with the matter.
It is being investigated whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated money laundering, tax laws and foreign pressure, as well as firearms and other regulations, sources familiar with the case told US media. The Ministry of Justice does not report on the progress of investigations until charges are filed in court.
The story of the president’s son became clearer when Donald Trump wanted to use his company with a Ukrainian energy company to discredit his father, who was then feuding over the White House. This led to Trump winning first place Isolation .
This week, the former president raised the issue again by asking President Vladimir Putin to provide data on an alleged 2014 payment of $3.5 million from Elena Baturina, the ex-wife of former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, for consulting work. Neither Trump nor other defendants provided evidence for this claim, which appeared in a brief reference in a Senate Republican report compiled in 2020.
During the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump tried to pressure the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to have his country’s Prosecutor General’s office provide dirty data about the president’s son’s business with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
Between 2014 and 2019, Hunter Biden was on Burisma’s board of directors, something that appeared to be a conflict of interest, given the position of his father, who was Barack Obama’s vice president.
The incumbent president has always maintained that he never discussed Burisma with his son, although at the time he did not heed advice from government officials to Hunter to distance himself from a job that could cast a moral shadow.
Launched the first case Isolation To Trump, accused of abuse of power and obstruction of a congressional investigation for using US foreign policy and requiring already agreed military assistance to request foreign assistance for his electoral strategy.
this week Washington Post He filed a report on financial documents found in the alleged laptop that Hunter Biden could have left at a Delaware repair shop that would show his ties to a Chinese company linked to the Beijing government.
The newspaper report includes emails between Biden and Chinese businessmen over the course of a joint energy venture relationship that began in August 2017 and ended nearly a year later.
Records show that within 14 months of the relationship, $4.8 million was paid to companies controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle. Everything happened after his father left the position of vice president and the newspaper pointed out that there is no evidence that he benefited or even knew the details of these actions.
However, the Washington Post reported that it “illustrates the ways in which the (Biden) family has benefited from the relationships forged during Joe Biden’s decades in public service.”
The projects negotiated with the Chinese did not materialize and one of the partners was accused and convicted in the United States of bribing the leaders of Chad and Uganda.
Hunter Biden has not been charged with wrongdoing in this scheme.
Foreign Ministry investigation
At the end of the Trump administration, the Department of Justice opened an investigation into the Hunter Biden case. With the change of government, the person in charge of the case, David Weiss, remained in office, despite the tradition of changing special prosecutors when a new president took office.
Since then, there have been internal debates about the strength of the case and the need for further investigation before any charges are brought against him, but the investigation appears to have gained new momentum recently.
Media sources told that the work of the FBI, the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Federal Tax Service and Delaware prosecutors focused on potential tax evasion by the president’s son in exchange for income earned during his services as an advisor.
According to CNN and The New York TimesHunter Biden informed his associates that he had paid his outstanding tax bills. The public records consulted by the news channel seem to confirm this.
When considering charges, prosecutors must prove that Hunter Biden willfully violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires disclosure to the Department of Justice for lobbying or public relations assistance on behalf of foreign clients.
