Concludes the second module of the Social Economy Strengthening Program targeting social and productive organizations

Mexico City, February 8, 2022. – In partnership with Fomento Social Citibanamex AC, the Nuup Platform and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Mexico, they concluded the second module of the Program for Strengthening the Social Economy of Sustainable and Resilient Revitalization targeting social, productive and social enterprises, which are currently implementing productive projects in 13 states of Mexico.

This second module, which included 13 sessions of 35 hours, was taught by specialists from the Laboratory for Economic and Social Innovation (LAINES) of the University of Iberoamericana, Ayuda en Acción México, Micro Insurance Disaster Risk Organization (MICRO), Terraética, as well as as specialists in the United Nations Program United Development Platform Nuup AC

In the unit, tools for sustainable management of social economy companies were shared. These tools will allow representatives of organizations to design and improve their business models; determining value propositions for your products and services; Implementation of social marketing methods. It will also allow them to know their competitive advantages within value chains, to identify indicators of profitability and access to productive financing, as well as to learn about new technological and communication tools.

As part of the course objectives, participating organizations must put these tools into practice in their business model, which will be evaluated before a jury of social professionals and investors.

“The information provided seems very interesting to me because they are updated topics that allow us to better serve our customers: companies, ejidos, communities.”

“Excellent organization and accompaniment, relevance in subjects and, in general, good quality in speakers.”

“It was very interesting and we learned about some topics that we did not know or know very little about. That they continue the dynamic of teamwork, engagement and speaker presentations, which has been very nourishing for the work in our organizations.”

The Enhancement Program will continue in 2022 and will include offering short educational courses on specialized topics, including the following: social impact measurement, financial inclusion, collaborative networks of social enterprises, sustainable value networks and financial innovation.