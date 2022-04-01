Concludes the second module of the Social Economy Strengthening Program targeting social and productive organizations
Mexico City, February 8, 2022. – In partnership with Fomento Social Citibanamex AC, the Nuup Platform and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Mexico, they concluded the second module of the Program for Strengthening the Social Economy of Sustainable and Resilient Revitalization targeting social, productive and social enterprises, which are currently implementing productive projects in 13 states of Mexico.
This second module, which included 13 sessions of 35 hours, was taught by specialists from the Laboratory for Economic and Social Innovation (LAINES) of the University of Iberoamericana, Ayuda en Acción México, Micro Insurance Disaster Risk Organization (MICRO), Terraética, as well as as specialists in the United Nations Program United Development Platform Nuup AC
In the unit, tools for sustainable management of social economy companies were shared. These tools will allow representatives of organizations to design and improve their business models; determining value propositions for your products and services; Implementation of social marketing methods. It will also allow them to know their competitive advantages within value chains, to identify indicators of profitability and access to productive financing, as well as to learn about new technological and communication tools.
As part of the course objectives, participating organizations must put these tools into practice in their business model, which will be evaluated before a jury of social professionals and investors.
“The information provided seems very interesting to me because they are updated topics that allow us to better serve our customers: companies, ejidos, communities.”
“Excellent organization and accompaniment, relevance in subjects and, in general, good quality in speakers.”
“It was very interesting and we learned about some topics that we did not know or know very little about. That they continue the dynamic of teamwork, engagement and speaker presentations, which has been very nourishing for the work in our organizations.”
The Enhancement Program will continue in 2022 and will include offering short educational courses on specialized topics, including the following: social impact measurement, financial inclusion, collaborative networks of social enterprises, sustainable value networks and financial innovation.
Similarly, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Fomento Social Citibanamex, the launch of the third joint call, entitled Promote the development, strengthening and support of sustainable productive projects, which aims to assist productive organizations and social enterprises with initiatives with high social impact, innovation and resilience, promoting economic inclusion and integration into sustainable value chains. The call expects to support up to 15 new projects to be implemented between 2022 and 2023.
These actions are part of the project.Reducing the economic impact of COVID-19 and promoting resilient early recovery in communities in Mexico”, implemented by the United Nations Development Program in Mexico with the support of the Z Zurich Foundation, Fomento Social Citibanamex AC, the WK Kellogg Foundation, Ayuda en Acción México and the governments of the states of Chiapas and Morelos.
About the United Nations Development Program in Mexico
The United Nations Development Program is the leading United Nations agency dedicated to ending the injustices of poverty, inequality and climate change. We work with our extensive network of experts and allies in 170 countries to help nations build integrated and lasting solutions for people and planet.
About Citibanamex Social Development
Fomento Social Banamex is a non-profit association created at the initiative of the Board of Directors of Banco Nacional de México, SA, whose main objective is to bridge the social inequality gap that exists in our country. We contribute to sustainable development, as well as to the implementation of projects and programs focused on social welfare; We collect and direct resources, join forces and forge alliances with the public and social sectors, in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
About the Nuup AC . platform
A Mexican social organization consisting of a multidisciplinary team, passionate about agriculture and the Mexican countryside. We are constantly striving to learn and innovate, and we are currently growing.
