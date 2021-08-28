Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles risk of hospitalization

A COVID-19 patient transferred to the Royal London Hospital in January 2021 (Image: Getty Images)

People with the delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those with the alpha variantAccording to an extensive study published Friday in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Researchers from the British Public Health Agency (PHE) and the University of Cambridge analyzed Medical records Among 43,338 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in England between March 29 and May 23, 2021.

Only 20% of these cases (8682) were caused by Delta variable, first identified in India in December 2020, While the rest (34656) correspond to the alpha variant, the first known sample of which was taken in southern England in November 2020.

Of all those infected, one in 50 were hospitalized with coronavirus within 14 days after they tested positive. Among those with the alpha variant, 2.2% (764 people) were admitted, while among those with delta, 2.3% (196) were hospitalized.

After taking into account factors that affect personal predisposition to developing serious symptoms of COVID, such as age, race, and vaccination, The scientists calculated that the acceptance risk was multiplied by 2.26 with the delta variable.

“This study confirms previous findings that people with delta are significantly more likely to seek hospital treatment.”Gavin Dabrira, co-author of the study, said in a statement from the British Scientific Journal.

The publication confirms that multiple studies have shown that the complete vaccination schedule “Prevents both accidental infection and hospitalization, for both the alpha and delta variant.”

In the case of this study, only 1.8% of the patients studied (794) received two doses of the vaccine, 24% (10,466) were partially immunized, and 74% (32,078) received no injections.

