Possible ‘metal particle’ found in contaminated Moderna vaccine in Japan

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Such as

The Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing health ministry sources, reported that the contaminant in the batch of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Japan is believed to be a metal particle.

Japan suspended use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, more than a week after the national distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials.

The NHK report released late Thursday quoted the ministry as saying that the particle interacted with a magnet, making it a suspected metal.

Moderna has described it as a “particulate substance” that does not pose any safety or efficacy concerns.

The Health Ministry official in charge of vaccines was not immediately available when contacted by Reuters. The ministry indicated that the suspension was a precautionary measure.

However, this action led to several Japanese companies canceling the vaccination of their workers and the European Medicines Regulatory Authority launched an investigation.

Spanish drugmaker Rovi, which sells Moderna’s vaccines in markets other than the United States, said the contamination may be due to a manufacturing problem on one of its production lines and is conducting an investigation.

The Japanese government has not disclosed how many injections of the contaminated batch were actually administered. According to Kyodo News, at least 176,000 injections have been given, according to its own count, according to figures reported by local municipalities.

* NS

More Stories

Texas breaks record for hospitalization with Covid

15 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The storm in the southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula has turned into a tropical cyclone: ​​what will its path be?

23 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Actress Hamlet Lavestida spent 60 days in prison by the Cuban dictatorship

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Lambda type of Covid-19 detected in Colima

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope Francis suggests these Bible readings to fight hypocrisy

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The priest died after being buried alive; I wanted to rise like Jesus Christ

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has completed its tests – Science – Life

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | What does XD mean and when is it used? Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Tropical Storm Ida: Where is it forming and how will it affect the US over the weekend?

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda shuts down parliament for two weeks after high cases of coronavirus among members and workers

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Cobra Kai”: Netflix renews the series for a fifth season – series news

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter