Hurricane Ida makes landfall for the second time in Cuba – Noticieros Televisa

The Hurricane Ida, which made landfall for the second time in Cuba, is heading towards the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it will quickly turn into a major “extremely dangerous” hurricane before hitting the coast of Louisiana, in the southern United States, Sunday.

Ida made landfall this afternoon for the second time in Cuba, at Pinar del Rio, having done so this morning on the Isle of Youth, and left floods and torrential rains on the island.

At least 2,461 people have been evacuated in Cuba

Cuba reported at least 2,461 people evacuated and power cuts after entering Ida southwest of Isla de la Juventud on Friday.

Hurricane Ida falls Here, southwest of Havana, in Cuba, has maximum winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) and is moving northwest at 15 mph (24 km/h), the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) reported in The United States in its publication at 20:00 local time.

The greatest danger to the Gulf waters will begin, when Ida intensifies very quickly and becomes a “very dangerous category hurricane” as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, according to the NHC’s forecast.

Ida will hit 16 years after Hurricane Katrina

If forecasts are correct, Ida will strike 16 years after Katrina landed as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph (201 km/h) near New Orleans, which is among the most likely locations. Ida winds.

New Orleans is already on hurricane alert and an emergency declaration has been issued for the state of Louisiana, given the risk that Ida will hit those coasts Sunday as a major hurricane, possibly 3 or 4, that could cause devastating damage.

The Miami-based NHC issued hurricane warnings in the last hours for the U.S. Gulf Coast of Mexico from the community of Intracoastal, Louisiana, to the Mississippi and Alabama borders, as well as Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas and the region. New Orleans metropolitan area.

Experts warned of the risk of flooding from storms of up to 3 meters in areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, and warned of possible “devastating damage” from strong winds in the region, including New Orleans.

Additionally, they forecast, Ida is likely to produce heavy rain between Sunday and Monday on the Central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to Alabama, as well as the lower Mississippi Valley, with the potential for flooding.

With information from EFE

