They arrested a supposed ghost attack in Colombia; The mayor broadcasts the video

a security guard from U.S public building in colombia He lived terrifying moments when he was attacked, Supposedlyand by ghost.

The Mayor of Armenia, in Colombia, Post the video Where you can see the guard I walk When, all of a sudden, he is pushed against the wall by something that cannot be seen in the photo.

The events took place in beginning of the monthIt won’t be until a few days ago A scary video has gone viral at the international level.

I want to share this video with you today, emphasizing that as a mayor I am convinced that faith has an insurmountable force,” the Colombian official wrote.

Already on earth you can feel the horror and fear of it experienced manAfter a few seconds, the other colleagues approached to try to help the guard.

The The mayor indicates that he publishes The video is for each user to draw their own conclusions, as well as to invite experts on this topic to investigate.

It is known that the place has been in operation for a long time Many years as a hospital, For several decades the building was converted into government offices.

I want to give everyone a piece of peace of mind and tell them that together with the bishop and other religious leaders, we will bring God’s blessing to every corner of this workspace. We ask for respect and unity in prayer, and we assure you that nothing can steal our peace and tranquility because the hand of our Lord protects it.

Immediately many users of the network commented on the authenticity of the material, as well as immediately offering a prayer.

Finally, the mayor of columbia He knew that a bishop would come to bless the place.

imp