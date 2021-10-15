Denzel Washington has an influence as a director

Actor Michael B. Jordan for his experience filming A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington.

Although the Denzel Washington Recognized all over the world for being one of the most charismatic actors in HollywoodHe is also exploring his face as a director with films like Anton Fisher (2002), The big debate (2007) and fences (2016). Now I will premiere Jordan Magazine championship Michael BAnd Robert WisdomAnd Tamara Tony And Cleveland Berto.

In a recent interview the actor Michael B (Black Panther, Creed) confessed everything he learned from working together Denzel Washington.

“I think just asking him a bunch of questions and seeing how he runs a group, how he communicates with department heads and the process of what to look for and what to expect on a daily basis. So it was definitely the right project for me before Creed III, sure. Being under Denzel Washington, it seems It’s as if you have mastery in everything. He comes to work every day to give everything.”

“He doesn’t leave anything in the tank, so you have to match that energy and that momentum. So that definitely pushed me to do more. It was an incredible experience. Character development, character smashing, just getting into a small part of it all, being As specific as possible. I’ve upped my game in so many ways, so I’m very grateful for that process.”

Remember that Michael B He will debut as a director in Third CreedSo I hope you will apply everything you learned from him Denzel Washington.

What is this movie?

Jordan Magazine from Denzel Washington It tells the story of a US Army sergeant named Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) who, before he was killed in battle in Baghdad, wrote a diary for his son with the intent of telling him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

