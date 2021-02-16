Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted on his Twitter account the important role of self-employment, and said that the recent improvement could give the country’s economy more vitality, diversification and competitiveness.

In his message from the aforementioned social network, the Minister of Economy also emphasized that expanding forms of non-governmental administration is also contributing to the creation of new jobs in Cuba.

During the most recent cabinet, a new regulation for self-employment was approved, increasing the list of professions that can be practiced in the private sector in the country from 127 to 2100.