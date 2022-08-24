Disney+ Rankings in the US: Today’s Favorite Series

to me TV lovers It has never been easier to access an extensive catalog of series with the advent of streaming platforms, though there is an annoyance: Among the variety of titles and genres found in the new millennium, it is no longer easy to find the next production.

However, when considering these new challenges, Disney + offers its subscribers List of his most famous works so that the choice is easy.

Various genres, all with interesting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen without wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most famous productions Disney + USA To enjoy in a marathon or at leisure.

1. She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk

Jennifer Walters is a celibate and somewhat shy lawyer, but very professional. Her life seems typical of a girl in her thirties…except when she gets angry. If Jennifer gets upset, she becomes She-Hulk, a two-meter green heroine with superhuman strength. Only her cousin, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, understands her experience and will help her with her transformations.

two. bluish

Bluey is a tireless six year old dog. This Australian blue cattle turns everyday life with her family into an extraordinary adventure, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional abilities.

3. The Simpsons

American animated comedy created by Matt Groening for Fox. The series is a parody of middle-class American style embodied by the namesake family, made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie Simpson. The plot takes place in the fictional city of Springfield and simulates American culture, society, television, and many other aspects of the human condition.

four. Mickey Mouse house

Television Series (2006–present) created and produced by Walt Disney Television Animation for Playhouse Disney. The series, starring Mickey Mouse and his gang, has an educational purpose, as it aims to teach children to discover the world.

5. Speedy and his super team

Follow Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales on their adventures as young heroes team up with Hulk and Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat enemies like Rhino, Doc Ock, Green Goblin and learn.

6. Orville

Set 300 years in the future, this comedy and sci-fi drama follows the adventures of the members of Orville, an expedition ship in Earth’s interstellar fleet. Although it looks like a great ship, it is actually one of the worst ships in the fleet. And her crew couldn’t be more in line with this ship. Ed Mercer is responsible for directing one of the crew, which is a leap in his career, but everything is interrupted when he discovers that his ex-wife is part of the crew. Inside this ship we find one of the most important doctors in the galaxy. In it, humans and aliens will face all kinds of cosmic challenges inside and outside Orville and will have to deal with all kinds of intergalactic threats.

7. Jesse

The series revolves around a dreamy Texan named Jesse, who moves to New York and begins her life outside the countryside. She gets a job babysitting four kids whose parents are millionaires. Jesse has to deal with the four children, one of her imaginary friends, and an elf capybara. As she navigates life in the big city, Jesse finds allies in butler Bertram and the janitor, 20-year-old Tony. From there, the character finds himself in thousands of funny situations.

8. Mrs. Marvel

A great student, passionate, and fierce writer, Kamala Khan has a particular interest in superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, he struggles to fit in at home and at school, that is, to gain superpowers like the heroes he always looked up to. Life is easier with superpowers, isn’t it?

9. Greens in the big city

Cricket Green, a cross-country boy but very optimistic, moves to the big city with his family. Krickitt and his family will quickly realize that there are many differences between life in the country and life in the city.

10. Bingo and Rolly

Playful pugs, brothers Bingo and Rollie, are thirsty for action that leads them on exciting adventures in their neighborhood and around the world.

* Some titles may be repeated in the order because they are different episodes or seasons, and may not contain a description because the platform does not provide it.

Disney, the new king of broadcasting

With its platform that offers original movies and series, Disney+ is striving to compete with Netflix. (Infobae file)

Disney + is a streaming platform owned by The Walt Disney Company that offers its subscribers an extensive catalog of films, series and documentaries, among other multimedia products released in the studios Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star, National Geographic, among others.

The service officially launched on November 12, 2019 in the United States and Canada, and later expanded to include the Netherlands and Spain. The platform did not finally reach Latin America and the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba, until the end of 2020.

According to the latest cut on August 10, 2022, the live streaming service It has about 221.1 million users worldwide, surpassing for the first time its largest competitor: Netflixwhich remained at 220.67 million users.

The total number of users registered by Disney+ (152 million) also refers to Hulu (46.2 million) and ESPN (22.8 million). In contrast, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers to its last credit and another 2 million are expected to drop.

The major broadcasters are vying to be number one. (Illustration: Annalee Tapia)

However, his reign in the world of running It may not last long due to their new payment plans being announcedas the company is considering a new premium package that will have to be paid more for after the arrival of a new way of thinking about advertising.

As a background, at the end of 2015, Disney launched DisneyLife in the UK, but the service was suspended as a result of the launch of Disney+.

At the time of its launch there was talk of the platform It seeks to host 500 movies and 7000 episodes of TV shows or series; In addition, the release of four original films and five TV shows, which were seen with the release of the series The Mandalorian, which cost nearly $100 million, were also considered.

