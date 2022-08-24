The United States bombs Iranian military facilities in Syria

The US military announced that it carried out an attack in Deir Ezzor, Syria, on military facilities and infrastructure used by groups linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to reports. Reuters.

The agency indicated that the pro-Iranian groups are largely concentrated west of the Euphrates in Deir ez-Zor governorate, where they come from Iraq through the Al-Bukamal border crossing.

US Central Command Director of Communications Colonel Joe Buccino stated, “At the direction of President Biden, US military forces today conducted precision airstrikes in Deir Ezzor, Syria. These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from such attacks by Iranian-backed groups against US personnel on August 15. US strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

“The United States has taken deliberate and proportionate actions aimed at reducing the risk of escalation and minimizing the risk of casualties.”

No details were released about the casualties, or whether the attack was carried out by manned or unmanned aircraft.

The statement added that “the United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take any necessary steps to protect and defend our people,” noting that “American forces will remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.” [Daesh]. “

This is not the first time that US military aircraft have struck Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria. In June of last year, the United States bombed Operations Command and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq.

US forces were first deployed to Syria during former President Barack Obama’s campaign against ISIS, in cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). About 900 US troops are stationed in Syria, most of them in the east.

Read: The United States says the Syrian regime is responsible for the chemical attack in Ghouta