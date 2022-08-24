In the United States, they are still looking for Colombians to work urgently; He paid $23 million
The United States, according to the latest data, will be in need of new workers, and last June, there were more than 10 million job offers for at least 6 million applicants, leaving millions of vacancies vacant.
“We have a lot of jobs. But there are not enough workers. This shortage affects all economic sectors,” the American Chamber of Commerce recently noted in a press release.representing state companies.
Against this background, this week the public employment agency Sina launched a new call to work for a well-known firm in North America. He also noted that there are 60 vacancies for nurses in Colorado, Maryland and Texas.
important company, In coordination with the Public Employment Agency Sina, Colombian profiles are required to work in the United States. There are eight vacancies available for industrial painters”, specified entity.
requirements
- education: Degree in Nursing, specializing in Critical and Critical Care Medicine.
- expertise: At least one year experience in emergency nursing.
- language. Such as: Advanced English, a prerequisite, as the interview will be conducted in English.
- a work day: complete.
Benefits
- Fixed contract for 3 years.
- Monthly salary from 4,000 USD to 6,000 USD (about 23,000,000 COP per month).
How do you apply for a Sina job offer?
- Candidates must submit their CV On the platform of the Public Employment Agency Sina (https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co) and apply for a vacancy that interests you.
- The final selection process is the sole and exclusive responsibility of the employer, and will take place once the profile verification, interview and technical test have taken place.
- The application deadline is until September 12, 2022 and 2022.
