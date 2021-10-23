Do you know how long a soap bubble lives? Science teacher explains it

At some point in our lives, we’ve all enjoyed playing with soap bubbles, which, believe it or not, have a life cycle.

So a science teacher in Oswego, a city in upstate New York, decided to explain to his students.

This is Professor Thomas C. Altman, 67, and here we tell you everything he revealed about a soap bubble.

This is the life cycle of a soap bubble

The science teacher explained this course using a homemade bubble tube, thanks to which an interesting explanation was achieved.

In the photos it was possible to see how the man blows a wonderful and perfect bubble, which he tries to keep in the air at all times.

Thus, it was possible to see many changes caused by the soap bubble over time, which were explained by the teacher.

At first you could see that the bubble had a rainbow-like tint that later turned golden.

Photo: Pexels

The golden color causes the soap bubble to become completely transparent and later turn into a ghost.

This last stage is due to the fact that all the water has evaporated and thus ended up breaking down, that is, when our little bubble was bursting.

What is a soap bubble?

According to the interpretation, it is a very thin film of soapy water, which surrounds the air and forms a hollow ball with an iridescent surface, but when light hits a bubble, it appears to change color.

It was explained that the principle is that light “reflects” the colors in thin layers, like oil and water, but the bubble is soapy water and polymers on the surface.

Colors that arise from the interference of light that is reflected off the front and back surfaces of a thin soap film.

It was noted that, depending on the thickness of the film, different colors overlap both constructively and destructively.

As for the prolongation of the life of the soap bubble, it is limited by the ease of cracking of the layer of water that forms part of its surface, which, in turn, is sensitive to the discharge inside it, to the evaporation of water, to dirt and grease. .

