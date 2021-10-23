The Planetarium at Parque de la Ciencia in Toluca will hold free tickets

Toluca, Mix planetary subordinate Founders of Toluca Science Park will keep Free tickets During the remainder of the year and a week after its opening, among its activities, it presents on a 360-degree screen, five projections on scientific, astronomical and environmental topics.

According to the governor of the Mexican entity, Alfredo del MazoEntry is free and tickets can be purchased at the box office.

As for the entrance, it was implemented health standards Indicated by health authorities in relation to covid-19 pandemic, such as the mandatory use of face masks, respect for sanitary distance, and the use of antibacterial gel, among others.

Read also: ‘All children should have access to health care’

Supplementary functions and conversations are performed live and in real time, including: 25-minute Time Traveler Tales, recommended for the secondary level and the general public; A trip to the Orion belt recommended for fifth grade primary and secondary; Asteroids in the Solar System for primary schools and the general public.

And also, 24 minutes of Earth Evolution, for all levels of elementary school and the general public; 40 minutes of Turtle Odyssey for the general public.

The Table To enter this new attraction in the Science Park are from From Tuesday to Saturday in a 10:00, 12:00, 14:00 and 16:00.

For now, the entertainment space remains secured by walls to avoid the settlement of street vendors in the area; However, the entry of people is permanent, because it is the most important work that has been carried out in 40 years in the capital of Mexico.

Read also: Morena goes to reduce children’s stay in prisons

april / rmlgv