Does Alexa always listen to you? This affects your privacy

Is Alexa listening or recording my conversations?

This is the starting point from which we should all start. It’s not the same thing as Alexa listening more than recording. Why do we say this? Because like any intelligent voice assistant, it is always listening, waiting to receive the command, command or keyword that activates it and thus execute the indicated request after going through the verification process. Amazon.

This way, only when you receive the “keyword” will it start recording to store and send data to the Amazon cloud, where all the information you receive is encrypted in order to process and act on it. So, the first question has already been resolved: Alexa is always listening, but not recording. Thus, it does not send information to the cloud.

So why does it activate without me saying the keyword?

This is because Amazon’s voice assistant activation mechanism can fail. This means that during the conversation you are in, you have pronounced the main word. This error occurs because you may have said a similar word that confuses Alexa’s built-in algorithm. In fact, a recent study by Northeastern University found that these failures occur on a frequent basis — about 19 times a day — on Amazon’s smart speakers, echo point s Echo Show, as well as with speakers from Google and Apple. An anomaly in the system that can put us on alert and wanting to take action.