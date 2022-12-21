Rumour: Future Super Mario games will incorporate the movie’s design

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

We present to you another strange rumor regarding one of the most beloved franchises by fans Nintendo. It is actually about Super Mario.

As we have learned, the popular leaker Zippo continues to talk about it. After the rumor that I arrived yesterday About the new Mario in 2D, we now have more interesting information.

A new rumor from the same source suggests so Super Mario movie style It will be applied to video games. This is what was shared:

  • Zippo claims a Nintendo Direct is coming soon, which wouldn’t be surprising considering Nintendo usually offers Directs at the beginning of the year.
  • He adds that Super Mario products, including toys and video games, will begin to borrow design elements from the movie. Among them are the clothes worn by Mario and Luigi
  • As an example, show the character Mario below, where he appears with shoelaces as in the movie.

  • It is not clear if the proportions of the characters’ faces or their voices will change in the future.

Remember, Zippo has had success in the past with remakes of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Sonic Origins. Also the Transformers from Persona 3 Portable and 4 Gold. We must be vigilant if this also becomes a reality.

what do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Fountain.

