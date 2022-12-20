Hideki Kamiya details who the protagonist of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is, who it’s aimed at, and more

Here’s an interesting post regarding one of the most unique games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Devil.

Specifically, we were able to hear statements from Hideki Kamiya Shared on the official Platinum Games blog. The design explains who the protagonist is, the audience this game is intended for, and more.

We leave you with his words:

Hi everyone, my name is Hideki Kamiya and I’m the Lead Game Designer at PlatinumGames and Supervising Director on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. Wow, that sounds like a lot! In short, I am the supervising director of the Bayonetta series, primarily overseeing the game’s story and writing the game’s script, among other things.

I’m glad Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and Lost Demon has finally been announced worldwide! I think many of our fans were surprised by this sudden announcement, as Bayonetta 3 has just been released. With that in mind, I’m sure you’ve all seen the magic word “Bayonetta” in the name of the title. And many of you will be surprised to see Bayonetta deviate from her usual array of weapons to visit a strange imaginary world that seems to be straight out of a fairy tale!

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is something very new to PlatinumGames, made by a team of ambitious young developers with a few veterans helping them along the way. Abebe Tinari is leading the project as first-time director, and Tomoko Nishii brings the game’s unique visual style to life as art director.

The protagonist of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a young apprentice magician named Cereza. Yes, you’re right. It’s that cherry. Our very own Bayonetta (albeit in her childhood years).

I think some of you might be intimidated by the word “Bayonetta” in the name of the title; Maybe you’re not an expert in intense action games, or maybe you’re not familiar with the history of Bayonetta because you haven’t played it. This game is a completely new gaming experience, unlike any other Bayonetta game so far. We created Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon with the hopes that fans of the series thus far will enjoy this unique take on their favorite badass heroine, and also strive to deliver an unforgettable experience for players who may not be comfortable with it. Action games…or even gamers who aren’t familiar with the Bayonetta series.

I implore you to let your guard down and approach this title with a fresh and open mind, as you dive into an adventure set deep in a mysterious forest, controlling the odd and wonderful duo of a shy, somewhat inexperienced and sassy young witch and an untamed street demon.

Yes, you read that right! There is another hero in this game! His name is Cheshire, a demon who roamed the human world. In a jungle full of dangers, the brute force of this demon is essential for your survival. Players must combine Cherry’s magical abilities with Cheshire’s fierce strength to advance through the game. The way you control these two characters is a truly unique experience and I’m sure you’ll love sinking your claws into the game.

The story is about two inexperienced souls who grow up and discover who they really are. Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon is a chance for you to go back to your childhood and see for yourself where Cherry and Cheshire’s adventure takes them as you turn every page of this charmingly illustrated book.