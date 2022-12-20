If you’re going to buy another AirTag, the best (and only) piece of advice I can give you is this

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

It’s not easy to get just one. The AirTag It is an Apple product that is in discussion its fraudulent use Far, get that Its users end up with many advantages thanks to its immense utility. There are dozens of places to put it, and users use it too Where Apple does not guarantee good performance.

If your case is about getting an AirTag and wanting to buy more, there is a tip you can consider. Because yes, each AirTag has its own ID and can be named however you want your iPhone to be, but they are all the same at first glance. And Apple offers you a perfect solution for that.

Each AirTag with its engraving

If you end up owning a bunch of multiple AirTags, all you need to do is organize them or Change the battery Several of them at the same time until you get confused and have to use the search app to tell them apart. Solution: add an inscription.

Apple offers this service free of charge if you purchase AirTags online its official website, with the option to add text and/or emojis to it. It doesn’t matter if you buy just one or a pack of 4, in the latter case you can register each AirTag with different content.

This means that you can distinguish each AirTag with just the naked eye, thus avoiding potential confusion that you might have at the minute moments. The disadvantage is that you have to wait a little longer to receive AirTags at home or in an Apple Store, while without a pattern you can take them with you. Active Quickly.

Remember that you can only create files A maximum of 16 AirTags per Apple account, so as not to be too ambitious when considering a group. But if you get to that amount, getting each AirTag with its own individual engraving isn’t a bad idea.

More Stories

Hideki Kamiya details who the protagonist of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is, who it’s aimed at, and more

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

[ACTUALIZADA] That’s all the mystery games on the Epic Games Store – Christmas 2022

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They claim that these are the hardest Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Juno captured Io, a satellite of Jupiter, with hundreds of erupting volcanoes

2 days ago Leo Adkins

One of the most successful Xiaomi “Pro” in history is close to 200 euros

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The difference between the original iPhone and iPhone 14 Pro cameras is in a photo

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Taliban is eliminating women’s access to universities

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Nación / Fundación Cinemateca celebrates the centenary of “Nanuk, the Eskimo”

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Science Ministry’s plan to regulate artificial intelligence in Chile

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Hideki Kamiya details who the protagonist of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is, who it’s aimed at, and more

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The US Embassy in Colombia has made recommendations on what to do if your passport expires before your visa appointment

5 hours ago Leland Griffith