Dog rides a cock and spreads the video on TikTok

The the animals They are creatures that never cease to amaze us with their ability to adapt to the environment in which they operate, and behave in ways that seem impossible to believe. employment Internet he sees diffuse Pictures of different species that we’re not used to seeing together live together normally.

This is the case viral video traded on the platform tik tok where you can see a Puppy Walking quietly on Gallo. The recordings captivated netizens with the calm that both animals reflect. employment technical bits We tell you about this strange path.

unique friendship

In the video posted by user @cutepetowner, you can see a file Puppy Honey color sitting on the back of a Gallo The white who walks in a hurry taking care that his affectionate friend does not fall to the ground.

The Puppy He looks relaxed and the movement seems to calm him down, because at some point in the recording, the dog starts to narrow his eyes. File Creator tik tok Added to the images are sound effects that recreate the engine, simulating that Gallo It’s a motorcycle and Puppy the pilot.

The recording caused a stir among millions of users tik tok who were responsible for placing it as one of the articles with the most likes. They have so far 5.2 million hearts and more than 70,000 users who have reacted with emojis or comments expressing how much they like the photos.

(Photo: TikTokcutepetowner)

Animals in unusual situations

The origin of the video is unknown, as it was compiled by an account dedicated to uploading photos and recordings of animals in funny circumstances. This profile has 5.2 million followers and out of all the posts they add nearly 50 million likes.

On the user panel, different situations can be seen among animals of all kinds that tend to be in strange situations. Although the ultimate heroes are in the end dog, especially puppies, which can be seen coexisting amicably with ducks, cocksCats and even piglets confirm this puppies They are not only man’s best friend, they are actually the best friends of all animals.



(Photo: TikTokcutepetowner)

Dedicated transportation

Anyone who has lived at least once with a dog, Regardless of the breed, you know that these furry dogs are highly adaptable and enjoy the company and making of new friends. Something different accounts in it tik tok It was filmed and spread on the Internet.

The cocks It is not the only mode of transportation in which dogs enjoy walking, as these friendly creatures adapt to what they have in their environment, something that can be seen in the various recordings where they are valued puppies Traveling on pigs, ducks, birds and even others dog.



(Photo: TikTokcutepetowner)

There is no doubt that animals have amazing abilities to communicate, both with humans and with animals that do not belong to the same species. In addition, they constantly give lessons in love and friendship, demonstrating that regardless of differences, it is possible to live together and have fun anywhere.

If you want to de-stress or have a good time, we suggest you follow this type of content. Rest assured that the events taking place between these creatures will make you more than just smile. You can watch the video by clicking on the following Link.

Read also: 12-year-old made nearly $400,000 from the sale of NFTs to spotted whales