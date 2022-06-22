Dominican Republic plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport

Three people came out wounds A minor in a fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a passenger plane from dominican republic that landed on Miami International Airport (Ministry of the Interior), said the county firefighters Miami County – Daddy.

# Miami

The MD-80 hard landing at Miami International Airport that set the plane on fire was captured by a nearby aircraft surveillance camera. pic.twitter.com/Re5PeGGBxe – Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) June 21 2022

Footage from local Channel 10 showed plumes of black smoke rising from the area my king Just after 5:45 p.m. local time, a fire that firefighters managed to put out with foam and the cause of which is still unknown.

🚨#broke down: Plane caught fire due to collapse of landing gear 📌# Miami he is # Florida Multiple emergency crews are currently on the scene as a Red Air plane caught fire as the landing gear collapsed after landing at Miami International Airport and all passengers were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/3D8Ioak9kn – RAWSALERTS (rawsalerts) June 21 2022

Aircraft, airline SRL Red Airwhich caught fire after it made an emergency landing, according to 7 News Miami, caused the fire and affected a communications tower and a small building on the runway.

Apparently, Flight 203 from Read the airwith 150 people s 11 crew On the plane, we had to make an emergency landing around 5:30 pm local time due to problems with Train From drop.

Aviation District Administration spokesperson Miami County – DaddyGreg Chen said the fire broke out on a Red Air SRL 203 plane that took off from Punta Caucedo (Dominican Republic) bound for Miami.

Chen added that 126 passengers were on board No harm was done to them.

fire department b Miami Twenty units were sent to the scene.

With information from EFE