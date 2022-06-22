Dominican Republic plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Three people came out wounds A minor in a fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a passenger plane from dominican republic that landed on Miami International Airport (Ministry of the Interior), said the county firefighters Miami County – Daddy.

Footage from local Channel 10 showed plumes of black smoke rising from the area my king Just after 5:45 p.m. local time, a fire that firefighters managed to put out with foam and the cause of which is still unknown.

Aircraft, airline SRL Red Airwhich caught fire after it made an emergency landing, according to 7 News Miami, caused the fire and affected a communications tower and a small building on the runway.

Apparently, Flight 203 from Read the airwith 150 people s 11 crew On the plane, we had to make an emergency landing around 5:30 pm local time due to problems with Train From drop.

Aviation District Administration spokesperson Miami County – DaddyGreg Chen said the fire broke out on a Red Air SRL 203 plane that took off from Punta Caucedo (Dominican Republic) bound for Miami.

Chen added that 126 passengers were on board No harm was done to them.

fire department b Miami Twenty units were sent to the scene.

With information from EFE

More Stories

Ovaldi, the Texas police chief shot after the shooting

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Ovaldi, the Texas police chief shot after the shooting

13 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Afghanistan earthquake resurfaced fears of 8.1 move in California

21 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

They are suffering in the US and Europe due to massive flight cancellations

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

They discover the largest freshwater fish in the world: the 300-kilogram stingray

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

A ‘new wave’ of the left is advancing in Latin America | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | Dr..

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – Spot three times the earth’s buds in the sun – Publimetro México

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

RCD Mallorca does not rule out Hopi exit – Mallorca Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to Hide WhatsApp “Last Time” from Specific Contacts (Finally)

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ovaldi, the Texas police chief shot after the shooting

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Women’s Alianza Lima will tour the United States and play two international friendlies

6 hours ago Leland Griffith