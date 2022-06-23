Afghanistan earthquake resurfaced fears of 8.1 move in California

The earthquake that rocked on Wednesday Afghanistan It has resurfaced the fears of the so-called “Big”, the great earthquake expected to occur in CaliforniaBecause of the San Andreas error.

Scientists estimate that this earthquake will be greater than 8.1 on the Richter scale and have a duration of between three and five minutes. The consequences will be dire, including a tsunami.

Cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Bernardino lie near the fault that runs through California from north to south. The San Andreas error It was caused by the 1906 earthquake of magnitude 7.8, which killed more than 3,000 people and destroyed much of San Francisco.

Where will The Big One be held?

It is estimated that the epicenter could be near Springfield and that seismic waves would spread to the northern United States. One of the cities believed to suffer the greatest impact, due to soil conditions, is Los Angeles.

As for when this earthquake will occur, seismologists are clear that no date can be set, but they warn that since the largest earthquake in the region occurred in 1857, it is likely that the “great earthquake” will occur in the coming decades. “.

In 2019, there was a series of tremors in California, the strongest in 20 years, but scientists believe that the devastation of “The Big One” will be much greater.

This earthquake is expected to kill nearly 2,000 people and damage more than $200 billion.

“It is not a question of whether it will happen, but when it will happen,” say geologists.

