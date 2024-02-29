Donald Trump is disqualified from the Illinois primary due to the attack on the Capitol – El Financiero

An Illinois judge has blocked Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot, making it the third state to impose such a two-year ban on the former president. His role in the Capitol insurrection From the United States on January 6.

Cook County Judge Tracy Porter stayed her decision on Wednesday, February 28, and gave Trump until Friday, March 1 to appeal. Porter based his ruling on a provision of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution known as the Insurrection Clause. This measure prevents people from returning to office if they take the oath To support the Constitution he then participated in the rebellion.

Trump already has an appeal against a similar ruling in Colorado before the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an unprecedented second case This is about Trump trying to get immunity From criminal prosecution in the election interference case in Washington, which increases the possibility that the trial to hold him accountable for trying to overturn the 2020 elections will be delayed for a long time.

“this It is an unconstitutional ruling and we will quickly appeal itTrump spokesman Stephen Cheung said in a statement.

The effort to remove Trump from the state's ballot has been led by two activist groups largely funded by liberal donors, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, and Freedom of Expression for the People. They raised millions of dollars from individual donors and liberal philanthropistsincluding George Soros and Craig Newmark, helping advance efforts that will decisively determine how the 2024 election is conducted.

Colorado was the first state to exclude Trump from the election in December, followed by Maine. On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court declared that Trump was ineligible to reach the White House, for the first time Court invokes rebellion clause To remove a former president.

The Chicago-based judge said she found the Colorado Supreme Court's reasoning “persuasive” in concluding that, even as a former president, Trump was covered by the rebellion clause.

Supreme Court of the United States He listened to the arguments surrounding the dispute over canceling votes In Colorado earlier this month. In this case, which will likely set the rules for other states, Donald Trump argued that he did not engage in insurrection by trying to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

In oral arguments in Washington, the justices appeared willing to side with Trump. Both liberal and conservative justices questioned whether the Colorado Supreme Court decided so He had the power to exclude Trump On the grounds that he participated in the rebellion.