Download a backwards compatible Xbox game for free for a limited time

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

From the Xbox Generation, we’re always on the lookout for all the offers that appear in the Microsoft Store, which, as you know, we’ve been bringing to you from the moment they’re posted. But, in addition to this, free games of all kinds also appear from time to time, and of course there will be no exception to them.

Today we tell you how to become completely free and forever with the game “A World of Keflings”. To do this, the only thing you must have is Xbox Live Gold and go to the following Link. This corresponds to Saudi Arabia store, so It will be important that we don’t change to the Spanish Bazaar so we can get it completely for free. It appears that this promotion is only valid until September 30th, so don’t sleep and redeem it as soon as possible. We leave you with the official description of this A World of Keflings and its launch trailer.

Get A World of Keflings for free forever on Xbox 360

Build a robot, rescue the princess, make friends with a dragon, and help the scary witch become even more. Travel with your Xbox LIVE avatar through exotic lands as you help little Keflings build and customize their kingdoms! Play with a friend on the same console or with three friends on Xbox LIVE in this kingdom building adventure.

