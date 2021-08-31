Facebook Messenger | How to set a default wallpaper for your video calls | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

This trick you will like it. Video calling has become a hobby these days as social distancing and remote working predominate. Through it we can meet with the family, bake someone’s birthday, hold some kind of conference, and even support a thesis.

There are many platforms that have become popular for making video calls. Among them we have Telegram, Skype, Zoom, Google Meet and others. But there’s one that has often become a favorite for home gatherings: it’s all about .

Look: Learn how to activate self-destructing messages on Facebook Messenger

For this, it is necessary to add our friends to the social network to talk with them in what is also called video calls.

It is now possible to change the background of your conversations in . format In a simple way, even put a virtual machine, with the aim of preventing others from seeing what is behind you. How do you do that? Well, here we leave it to you.

How to put a virtual wallpaper on Facebook video calls

and you know It is not just a platform where you can chat with words. It is also possible to send documents, photos, videos, share GIFs, and even send animated stickers of all kinds. But there are little used details like virtual money for video calls. Learn how to activate it:

  • The first thing will be to log into Facebook Messenger.
  • Once you’re done, make a video call that’s either started by you or someone else has made.
  • At the bottom you will see a tab that says Money.
This way your video calls will remain on Facebook Messenger when you put a virtual wallpaper on it. (Photo: GadgetBond)
  • Choose the one you want. There are many amongst the colorful ones that you will love for their realism in the office.
  • When you get it, just accept it.
  • And voila, the default Facebook Messenger wallpaper will be downloaded and set successfully.

More Stories

Paramount + will be “free” from September in Mexico for all users with a Claro Video subscription

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to Monitor and Regulate Battery Status on iPhone

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Can be installed on older computers, but without security updates

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to convert your voice memos to MP3 | Voice messages | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Who visits my Facebook profile? So you can know

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Why is there a black hole and when do you have to use it? Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The company’s welfare as a differential value:

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

Facebook Messenger | How to set a default wallpaper for your video calls | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

27 mins ago Leo Adkins

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Countries hosting Afghan refugees

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Where can you watch Stillwater on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO Max?

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter