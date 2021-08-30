Paramount + will be “free” from September in Mexico for all users with a Claro Video subscription

It has been an open secret that, as of September 1, ViacomCBS has announced an alliance with Claro Video, all users of Claro video will have access to the Paramount + . catalog on your subscription at no additional cost.

The company states that this is reflected with more than Five thousand hours of content Created by its brands such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Showtime and Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount + Exclusive Movies and The original series will also be included in Video Claro’s “core” catalog. Alberto Islas, CEO of Claro video, highlighted the alliance to bring more content to the platform:

“Through this agreement, we are enhancing our catalog content offering and strengthening the existing business relationship with our partner ViacomCBS”

Little is left for you to discover the great surprise that we have for you! 🤩 ⌛https://t.co/8iOxRbUL2g pic.twitter.com/6f2ISIaBLw ClaroVideo Mexico (ClaroVideoMx) August 29, 2021

Claro’s video confirms that Paramount content will also be Available for Telmex and Telcel customers who still have free service on the Infinitum and MAX 3000 plans straight superior.