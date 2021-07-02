Downton Abbey premiere postponed

https://twitter.com/DowntonAbbey/status/1405555871988412422

The saga took several characters from the series, which expired in December 2015, but is still available through the video platform Amazon Prime Video.

So far it turns out that the movie was directed by Simon Curtis will merge New actors and actresses, How Hugh Dance (“Hannibal”), Laura Haddock (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Natalie Bay (“Catch me if you can”) and Dominic West (“Stateless”), among other things, will accompany the original characters in the series.

Leading the main cast Maggie Smith (Violet Crowley); Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crowley, Condé de Grantham), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crowley, Condesa de Grantham), Michel Dockery (Mary Crowley), Laura Charmichael (Edith Crowley) Y Alan Lee (Tom Branson).

Fellowes will take charge script In addition, he will take care of Produce next to Gareth Nehme s Amy Lise TrubageEmmy Award winners for the original series that aired over six seasons, between 2010 and 2015.

Heading to the new movie, Peter KojawskiFocus Features chief said he couldn’t imagine “a better gift than reuniting Julian, Gareth and the entire Downton family so that fans can once again enjoy Crowley’s company.”

For his part, Naomi, who also chairs Carnival Films, added: “After a challenging year, many of us have separated from family and friends, It’s nice to think that better times are coming and that we can be reunited with the beloved characters of Downton Abbey“.

In the first film, the Crowley family and the staff of Downton Abbey receive an official visit from the King and Queen of England, while a mysterious killer also appears on the scene with the intent of killing the King.