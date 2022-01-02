social 02-01-2022

Dr. Ivan Castillo becomes the new dean of the UCSD School of Medicine

The new Dean of Medicine, UCM, met with the administrative and professional collaborators of the College of Medicine to welcome the team members to the new deanship.

Giving continuity to the seal of excellence and continuous improvement of the College and its professions, maintaining its national position among the training alternatives and medical specialties at the state level, and continuing to work for the unity of its human team, and among the tasks that will represent the management of the new Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Católica del Mall, Dr. Ivan Castillo M.

Dr. Castillo is a surgeon graduated from the University of Chile and a specialist in histopathology from the same institution. He served as Director of the Department of Preclinical Sciences at the University of California School of Medicine between 2016 and 2018 and Director of the School of Medicine on campus between 2018 and 2021.

“Changes are always different, because despite the fact that I have worked closely all this time with Dr. Raul Silva – the outgoing Dean and one of the founders of the profession and of the Campus College – we are different people, we hope to continue the line, because he sets very high standards in terms of The development of the college, which is what we all hope in the end,” commented the new dean of the UCSD School of Medicine, Dr. Ivan Castillo, initially meeting with his team.

“I think I must change now in the period of adaptation, moving towards greater complexity of the institution. We know that the university has become more complex, as before that there was a series of processes that were simpler, but increasingly more complex, but all point towards achieving excellence” Dr. Castillo added.

Subsequently, the new UCM Dean of Medicine called on the community to maintain direct and reliable contact with its management, stating that “in the event of any concerns or concerns, we have the regular channels to make them present (…) I take the opportunity to announce that there are no major alterations. Our building A new career, a new biography, and many challenges.” Dean Dr. Ivan Castillo M.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the work they have done for the College of Medicine, to all those who have collaborated with the school to develop and progress even in critical periods, and who have supported the accreditation process, and we also thank them for their commitment and telling them that all documentation has already been submitted and that we are waiting for the peer evaluators to visit In the new accreditation process. Because it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Today we have to accredit ourselves under the new law, it is different and also more demanding. Undoubtedly we have a very high standard, with six years of functional accreditation of medicine that we hope to maintain and aim to Seven, which is the maximum, so I invite you to continue to work with the same commitment and dedication that you have,” said the new Dean of Medicine, UCM.

In addition, it was reported by Dr. Castillo said that in the next few days he will meet with the academic staff to welcome them and introduce the new direction of the medical school.

UCM’s School of Medicine holds degrees in medicine – 6-year accredited – chemistry, pharmacy, biomedical engineering and a new bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences, which will take its first generation in 2022 admissions.