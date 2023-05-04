Earthquake today chile, live: last live earthquake, epicenter, time, magnitude, latitude, depth | mix up

When and where was the last earthquake in Chile? In this article, you will learn all the information about the recreational movements that take place today, Thursday, May 4, according to information collected from National Seismological Center of the University of Chilewhich indicates the epicenter, magnitude, latitude and depth of the earthquake.

Have you ever wondered why Shelley shakes so much? It must be borne in mind that Chile is one of the most seismically active countries on the planet, and this is due to its geographical and geotectonic position, since it is located within one of the regions with the greatest energy release, in the permanent zone. The convergence of the Placa de Nazca and the Placa Sudamericana, in the so-called subdivision zone.

In the first week of May, there was a series of tremors, the intensity of which was 3.5 and 4 degrees. In recent years, the country has experienced three of the six strongest earthquakes in its history: February 27 (27 / F) in 2010 (8.8 magnitude), Iquique in April 2014 (8.2 magnitude) and Ellabel, which occurred in September 2015 with a magnitude of 8.4.