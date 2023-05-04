What are Kegel exercises and what is their purpose? 5 benefits for women over 40

if I were woman and over 40This note is for you, because here we want to talk about the benefits Kegel exercises for your health, well-being and self-confidence. So keep reading to find out what they are and what they are all about.

What are Kegel exercises and what is their purpose?

the Kegel exercises are a type of movement that helps strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. These muscles are what support the pelvic organs, such as the bladder, uterus, and rectum. Because, if they are weak, they can cause enuresis, prolapse and impotence.

Related news

Benefits of Kegel exercises for women

Although these exercises were originally developed to treat incontinence in postpartum women, they have become an effective way to improve pelvic health in women of all ages.

Benefits of Kegel exercises. Photo: Pinterest

Why can women over the age of forty do Kegel exercises?

Preventing incontinence: As a woman ages, her pelvic floor muscles can weaken, which can cause incontinence. These exercises can help strengthen these muscles, which may prevent incontinence. Improve sexual function: A strong pelvic floor can improve sexual function in women. These movements can increase sensitivity and pleasure during intercourse. Prevention of prolapse: Prolapse is a condition in which the pelvic organs prolapse outward from the body. Kegel exercises help prevent prolapse and keep the organs in place. Aid in pregnancy and childbirth: These movements can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which can improve labor and reduce the risk of tearing during childbirth. Improved quality of life: Pelvic health problems can negatively affect a woman’s quality of life. So, by doing them, women can improve their pelvic health and also feel more confident and comfortable in their daily life.

Reasons why women over 40 should practice Kegels. Photo: Pixabay

In particular, the Women over the age of 40if they do exercises Kegel, It can prevent enuresis, improve sexual function, prevent prolapse or facilitate childbirth. Therefore it is recommended to do it frequently, but remember that if you suffer from any special condition, you should consult a specialist before doing it.