East African Community calls on member states to take precautions against Ebola outbreak

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Mwanza, Tanzania

The General Secretariat of the East African Community (EAC) on Thursday, 29 September, urged member states to strengthen emergency preparedness and response activities following the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

In a press release, the General Secretariat urged member states to improve surveillance and laboratory testing, especially in border areas, and implement appropriate infection prevention and control measures.

As of September 24, Ugandan health authorities have recorded four deaths and a total of 34 Ebola patients, 16 of whom have been confirmed. In addition, an outbreak of the virus has been confirmed in Mubindi district, central Uganda.

The CAO Secretariat, based in Arusha, Tanzania, has also requested Member States to consider deploying mobile community laboratories at strategic points where outbreaks have occurred and at border crossings.

“This will improve the detection of suspected cases, as these mobile laboratories have the capacity to deal with level 3 and 4 pathogens,” said Dr.

Previously, seven Ebola outbreaks were confirmed in Sudan, four cases in Uganda and three in the country were named after her. Uganda last reported an outbreak of the virus on Sudanese soil in 2012.

In 2019, Uganda experienced an outbreak of Ebola virus Zaire, which crossed the northeastern region of the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

* Aisha Sandoval Laguna contributed to this article.

