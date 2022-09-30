United States: Florida, devastated by Hurricane “Ian”

Florida looks devastated after Hurricane Ian devastated cities, causing “significant” potential casualties in its wake before heading toward the southeastern United States.

After the classification was downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian strengthened once more until it reached Hurricane category againAccording to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States. Last night he was heading to North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

At least 12 people died in FloridaWhere street images turn into murky water channels, boats tossed on the ground double as simple toys and destroyed houses.

“This may be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” US President Joe Biden said during a visit to the offices of the Federal Natural Disaster Management Agency, FEMA, in Washington.

He added, “The numbers (…) are not yet clear, but we have received information that shows great loss of life,” stressing that He wants to go to Florida as soon as possible but also to Puerto Ricoa US region in the Caribbean that was recently hit by Hurricane Fiona.

At a news conference Thursday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects many more deaths from the hurricane.

Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 (Scale 5) hurricane in southwest Floridabefore continuing its passage through the state, with strong winds and torrential torrents.

Yesterday, more than three million homes or businesses remained without electricity, out of a total of 11 millionAccording to the specialist PowerOutage website.

Punta Gorda, a small coastal town in the path of a hurricane, woke up without power. Ian uprooted some trees, electricity poles and street lights. The rain flooded the streets of the small port where The water was still reaching people’s calves on Thursday morning.

Given the scale of the damage, Biden declared a state of major natural disaster, a decision that allows additional federal funds to be released to affected areas.

