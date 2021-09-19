Eating fruits and vegetables and exercising can increase happiness levels

Suggests eating fruits and vegetables and exercise increases happiness levels New study It was carried out by researchers from the University of Kent and the University of Reading.

This research is the first of its kind to reveal why happiness, fruit and vegetable consumption, and exercise are linked. Instead of generalizing the link. New results published by Happiness Studies Journal.





Causality, no relation

The researchers, Adelina Gschwandtner (Kent School of Economics), Sarah Jewell, and Uma Campampati (both from the University of Reading School of Economics), used an effective covariate method to filter out any effects from happiness to lifestyle. Thus, they explained that it is the consumption of fruits and vegetables and exercise that makes people happy and not the other way around..

The results show that people’s ability to delay gratification and apply self-control plays an important role in influencing lifestyle decisions, which in turn has a positive impact on well-being. Research also shows that men seem to exercise more and women eat more fruits and vegetables. According to Campampati, he noted: