A science fiction adventure story set in Corsica

After studying graphic design, which should have led me to comics, I preferred to focus on drawing and illustration, because, anyway, it’s what I’ve always loved since I was old enough to do anything. After a few years in a series of various and varied “tasks”, from fashion design to drawn “shows” in nightclubs, etc. Best of all, I ended up experiencing comics, an area that combines drawing, shame, invention, and storytelling, all from a popular perspective. In general, this is completely in the direction of my artistic philosophy.

Your relationship with Corsica?

– Corsica, I practice as a tourist, let’s not hide! I wish I could invent my roots in Corte or Ajaccio, but no. I’m the basic benzotto, and worst of all, I’m Parisian. Since 1978 I have been doing sports annually, which is a long time. Like many peoples of the continent, I love this island, its sea, its mountains, etc… and a special relationship with its inhabitants. But unlike on many continents, this is not this strange report: a certain form of distrust mixed with exaggerated complicity, tinged with condescension and flattery. My personal relationship with Córcega is still being analyzed, but let’s say far, without being distant and arrogant, inquisitive, sometimes funny and always polite. Look, I wanted to pass it on to my story. But I walk away… For the comics, I wanted to talk about a wonderful place, still preserved, but threatened by a time in crisis that must choose between saving and earning, for the sake of simplicity. Corsica seemed like the perfect place.

– The idea of ​​this comedian Agughia?

– The idea came about because I wanted to make a 7Os comic, “à la Valérian” to tell the truth. A science fiction story, therefore, effective, but with a mythical side. Without a message, without a great speech, but plotting a plot, which I hope will be fun, in the context of a critical look at some of the excesses of today’s world. Which is, in fact, to me, what a sixth cares about: talking about the present tense with an eccentric and exaggerated line.

– Topic ? How is your work organized?

– Like I said, I still go to Corsica a lot. So it was not a problem of documentation. Then I designed the panels in Paris, so some will think I’m a bit of a side. So it’s San Francisco too, so I wasn’t looking for the absolute truth of landscapes and Corsica in its identity either.

– There is also the issue of ecology, environment, tourism …

– The environment, climate change, etc… It’s hard to ignore, especially when you see the extraordinary nature of the island, you say you’re borrowing time. Concrete, fires and so on… As for tourism, I see that it grows more or less every year in Corsica, and it develops anyway. I can’t spit on it at all, as I’m not Corsican, it would be a bit swollen. Suppose that mass tourism of the poorest, together with the super-rich, is still a very dismal thing.

– Are you a screenwriter and animator?

– I like to do both, although sometimes drawing “for” someone else has a comforting side. We often hear writers, directors, or colleagues say they are storytellers. I am a storyteller. I always start with a graphic approach before approaching the story, and through drawing, calligraphy, I try to capture it.

– Projects?

It’s still a bit of a mystery, but I’ve been working on Irish mythology for some time. Here’s another island I love, Ireland. Perhaps, in a fairly short time, I will start working on it forever.

*Dargaud’s editions