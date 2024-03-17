Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

The country will move from 144th to 50th and 55th, out of a total of 176 countries evaluated.

Implementing the measures promoted by the national government would place Argentina in a position similar to that of Spain, France, Romania or Mexico in the “index.”Economic freedomThis is what the study I prepared indicated Heritage FoundationThis was confirmed by the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic. Manuel AdorniThis was during his daily press conference.

During 2023 the country was on the line Lesotho, Nepal, Uganda and Belarus, among other things. In this way, according to the document, if the reforms proposed Javier MileyArgentina will rise 90 places in the rankings compiled annually by the foundation and studied here Freedom and Progress Foundation.

In this way the country will move from its position 144 To be placed between positions 50 and 55out of a total of 176 passes evaluated.

We estimate that the country’s rating on the Economic Freedom Index will improve from 51.0 points, making it among the 20% of the least free countries in the world, to be around 65.0 points. This would place him among the freest 40%“, he referred to freedom and progress.

The study was prepared by the Heritage Foundation and highlighted by presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni in his daily press conference.

In 2023, Argentina shares the economic freedom ranking with:

Lesotho (141)

Nepal (142)

Uganda (143)

Belarus (145)

Tajikistan (146)

Laos (147)

In addition, it is one of the worst Latin American economies, surpassed only by… Haiti (149), Bolivia (167), Venezuela (174), Cuba (175).

With the implementation of the reforms, Argentina will have an index of economic freedom similar to that of Spain (51), Romania (53) or France (57). Compared to the region, it can reach, and even exceed, Mexico (61) and Colombia (62). Although it was lower than Chile (22), Uruguay (27), Peru (44) and Costa Rica (45).

With the implementation of the reforms, Argentina will have an index of economic freedom similar to that of Spain (51), Romania (53) or France (57).

According to this work, it tops the 2023 economic freedom ranking SingaporeWith an index of 83.9 points. The Freer Economies platform is complete Swiss (83.8 points) and Ireland (82.0 points). On the other hand, it appears north koreaWith 2.9 points, as the most repressive economy.

Qualitatively, the implementation of reforms implies that Argentina leaves the group of “mostly unfree” economies (the index ranges from 50.0 to 59.9). In this group of 64 countries, only Latin American economies are present Brazil, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

*With information from Narcotics Anonymous.