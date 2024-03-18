“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the country if the social network does not cut its ties with parent company ByteDance and with China in general.

Although the outcome of the Senate vote is uncertain, the development is of paramount importance to the popular platform. A total of 352 lawmakers voted for the proposal and 65 against, in a rare moment of unity between the two parties in the middle of the election campaign.

In this regard, Ivan Carrillo, a social media expert, spoke on NTN24's La Tarde program regarding the new draft law that seeks to ban TikTok in the United States.

He said: “This is a precautionary measure, but it is clear that they are waiting for a reaction from ByteDance, which owns the platform.”

Carrillo pointed out that the government wants, with this decision, to protect American citizens from any “leakage of information” and at the same time protect the security of the United States.

“TikTok is the platform with the greatest prospects and greatest growth for the country’s economy,” he stated.

He also pointed out that “if this law is passed, it will have many restrictions at the legal level.”

He added: “There is no need to generate oversight by imposing laws, but rather at the business level.”