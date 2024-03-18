“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

Mia Thompson March 18, 2024 0
“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that could ban TikTok in the country if the social network does not cut its ties with parent company ByteDance and with China in general.

Although the outcome of the Senate vote is uncertain, the development is of paramount importance to the popular platform. A total of 352 lawmakers voted for the proposal and 65 against, in a rare moment of unity between the two parties in the middle of the election campaign.

In this regard, Ivan Carrillo, a social media expert, spoke on NTN24's La Tarde program regarding the new draft law that seeks to ban TikTok in the United States.

He said: “This is a precautionary measure, but it is clear that they are waiting for a reaction from ByteDance, which owns the platform.”

Carrillo pointed out that the government wants, with this decision, to protect American citizens from any “leakage of information” and at the same time protect the security of the United States.

“TikTok is the platform with the greatest prospects and greatest growth for the country’s economy,” he stated.

He also pointed out that “if this law is passed, it will have many restrictions at the legal level.”

He added: “There is no need to generate oversight by imposing laws, but rather at the business level.”

More Stories

Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

Mia Thompson March 17, 2024 0
Mexico threatens to activate T-MEC against the US “Product of USA” label.

Mexico threatens to activate T-MEC against the US “Product of USA” label.

Mia Thompson March 17, 2024 0
The Ministry of Economy condemns the US labeling rule

The Ministry of Economy condemns the US labeling rule

Mia Thompson March 16, 2024 0
Ministry of Unification: Closing Pyongyang's embassies is a sign of a weak economy

Ministry of Unification: Closing Pyongyang's embassies is a sign of a weak economy

Mia Thompson March 15, 2024 0
Does she have fans in Uganda? The story of the African who appeared in a National shirt

Does she have fans in Uganda? The story of the African who appeared in a National shirt

Mia Thompson March 14, 2024 0
Jamie Dimon – financier

Jamie Dimon – financier

Mia Thompson March 12, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

Mia Thompson March 18, 2024 0
Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Cedric Manwaring March 18, 2024 0
Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

Mia Thompson March 17, 2024 0
Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Cedric Manwaring March 17, 2024 0
Mexico threatens to activate T-MEC against the US “Product of USA” label.

Mexico threatens to activate T-MEC against the US “Product of USA” label.

Mia Thompson March 17, 2024 0